Analysts Set Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Target Price at $2.65

Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEPTF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.49 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beach Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beach Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

BEPTF stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

