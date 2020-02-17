Analysts Set Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) Target Price at C$13.93

Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.93.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.05. Kinder Morgan Canada has a one year low of C$10.55 and a one year high of C$16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $521.03 million and a P/E ratio of 38.04.

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

