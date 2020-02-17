Analysts Set TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Price Target at $64.00

Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
TNET stock traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,480. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66.
In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,487 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $459,061.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,951.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.56 per share, with a total value of $3,363,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,027. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 366.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,173.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
