Analysts Set TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Price Target at $64.00

Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

TNET stock traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,480. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,487 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $459,061.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,951.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.56 per share, with a total value of $3,363,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,027. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 366.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,173.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

