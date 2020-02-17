Analyzing Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Globe Life alerts:

This table compares Globe Life and Prudential Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 16.80% 11.22% 3.01% Prudential Financial 7.20% 7.81% 0.55%

This table compares Globe Life and Prudential Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.53 billion 2.65 $760.79 million $6.75 16.44 Prudential Financial $58.13 billion 0.65 $4.24 billion $11.69 8.08

Prudential Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life. Prudential Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globe Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Globe Life has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Globe Life pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prudential Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Prudential Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Globe Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Globe Life and Prudential Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 2 0 1 0 1.67 Prudential Financial 1 8 4 0 2.23

Globe Life currently has a consensus target price of $94.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.28%. Prudential Financial has a consensus target price of $98.09, suggesting a potential upside of 3.82%. Given Prudential Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than Globe Life.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats Globe Life on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account. The U.S. Workplace Solutions division provides a range of retirement investment, and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors; and group life, long-term and short-term group disability, and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance in the United States, primarily to institutional clients for use in connection with employee plans and affinity groups. The U.S. Individual Solutions division develops and distributes individual variable and fixed annuity products, principally to the mass affluent and affluent markets; and individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets in the United States. The International Insurance division develops and distributes individual life insurance, retirement, and related products to the mass affluent and affluent markets in Japan, Korea, and other foreign countries, as well as middle income and mass affluent markets. The company offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.