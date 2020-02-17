Analyzing HBT Financial (HBT) and Its Rivals

HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare HBT Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get HBT Financial alerts:

7.6% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. HBT Financial pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 29.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares HBT Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial N/A N/A N/A HBT Financial Competitors 21.91% 10.56% 1.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HBT Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $176.49 million $66.86 million 5.31 HBT Financial Competitors $1.71 billion $257.78 million 12.57

HBT Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HBT Financial. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HBT Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 HBT Financial Competitors 3593 8805 6038 370 2.17

HBT Financial presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.45%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 213.04%. Given HBT Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HBT Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

HBT Financial competitors beat HBT Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, agricultural and farmland, multi-family, and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; and specialized farm management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services, as well as originates and sells conventional residential mortgage loans. It operates 61 full-service and 3 limited-service branch locations. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.