ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in ANSYS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $291.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.96 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

