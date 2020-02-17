Apex (CPX) One Day Volume Tops $23,209.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Apex has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $783,036.00 and approximately $23,209.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002921 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,644,876 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, Bit-Z and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.