Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $43.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Applied Therapeutics an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Therapeutics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $45.76 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

