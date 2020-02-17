Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARMK. Citigroup began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Aramark stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Aramark by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 33.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 133,100.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

