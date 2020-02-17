ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

ABR opened at $14.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.63. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABR. ValuEngine lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

