Ardor Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Ardor has a total market cap of $58.93 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000620 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, HitBTC and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008723 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001581 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

