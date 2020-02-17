Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.50.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Arista Networks stock traded down $14.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. Arista Networks has a one year low of $173.31 and a one year high of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.42 and its 200 day moving average is $221.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,648 shares of company stock worth $10,645,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,921,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

