Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $230.00 at MKM Partners

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANET. ValuEngine raised Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.08.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $223.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $173.31 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $991,846.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,645,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

