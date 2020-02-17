Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.03.

Shares of TSE ACB traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,339,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$13.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.63.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

