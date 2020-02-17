Aurora Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEgg, Indodax and Bitinka. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and $1.98 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00492177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.33 or 0.06292583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00066866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028160 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005285 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.