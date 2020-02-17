AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATDRY shares. UBS Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.70. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

