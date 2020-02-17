AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATDRY shares. UBS Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.70. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

