AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,011,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 423,714 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 5.00% of AXT worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 11.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 664,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 25.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.06. 84,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,232. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AXT Inc has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.29 million, a PE ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

