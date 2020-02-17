Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZRE. ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Azure Power Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of AZRE remained flat at $$13.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. 14,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 29,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 797,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 575,302 shares during the period. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.