Baby Bunting Group Ltd (ASX:BBN) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Baby Bunting Group Ltd (ASX:BBN) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Baby Bunting Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Shares of ASX BBN opened at A$3.59 ($2.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $453.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.22. Baby Bunting Group has a 52 week low of A$2.05 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of A$4.03 ($2.86).

Get Baby Bunting Group alerts:

Baby Bunting Group Company Profile

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, Manchester, and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baby Bunting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baby Bunting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.