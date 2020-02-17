Baby Bunting Group Ltd (ASX:BBN) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Baby Bunting Group Ltd (ASX:BBN) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Baby Bunting Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Shares of ASX BBN opened at A$3.59 ($2.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $453.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.22. Baby Bunting Group has a 52 week low of A$2.05 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of A$4.03 ($2.86).
Baby Bunting Group Company Profile
Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Baby Bunting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baby Bunting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.