Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Investec Asset Management North America Inc.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.