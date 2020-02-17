Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,680 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,268,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,877,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,429,000 after buying an additional 384,353 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.90. 3,770,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

