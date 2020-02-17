Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $876.80

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 876.80 ($11.53) and last traded at GBX 870.40 ($11.45), with a volume of 1803461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 859.60 ($11.31).

BDEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.58) target price (up from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 789.58 ($10.39).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 789.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 687.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total value of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

