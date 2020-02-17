Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429,396 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,379,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,185,000 after acquiring an additional 96,210 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,916,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,872,000 after acquiring an additional 127,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,120 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,906,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,501 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.