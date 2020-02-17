Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.47.

BBBY opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 838,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,568 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 320,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $18,261,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

