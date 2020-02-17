Berenberg Bank Lowers Relx (NYSE:RELX) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RELX. Citigroup raised Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Relx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. 267,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. Relx has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Relx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Relx by 750.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

