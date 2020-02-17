BEST (NYSE:BEST) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BEST in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.29.

NYSE BEST opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. BEST has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BEST by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,341,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,808 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BEST during the third quarter valued at about $28,841,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BEST by 1,007.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,272 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BEST by 648.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,167,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BEST by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,076,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 410,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

