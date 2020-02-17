BidaskClub Lowers Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $965.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 227.13% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares in the company, valued at $9,186,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,463 shares of company stock worth $1,173,210 over the last 90 days. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

