BigUp Achieves Market Cap of $1,765.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the U.S. dollar. BigUp has a total market capitalization of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BigUp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BigUp alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008547 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001581 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000479 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing . BigUp’s official website is bigup.club

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.