BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives $7.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSI. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. 719,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $471.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.52. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 42,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $251,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,631.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,883.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,182,856 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,999 over the last 90 days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

