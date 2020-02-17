BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.62). BIOLINERX LTD/S reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLINERX LTD/S.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 477,798 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 628,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 125,975 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

