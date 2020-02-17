BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

BIOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

BIOS stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. 151,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,419. BioScrip has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioScrip by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 332,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

