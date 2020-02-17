bitCNY Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $354.33 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.94 or 0.02806173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00231534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00145748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 36,720,300 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

