Bitcoiin (B2G) Achieves Market Cap of $15,272.00

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Bitcoiin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OOOBTC and Exrates. Bitcoiin has a total market cap of $15,272.00 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoiin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.11 or 0.02695999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin Profile

Bitcoiin Profile

Bitcoiin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin's total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen . The official website for Bitcoiin is bitcoiin.com/en .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoiin Coin Trading

Bitcoiin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

