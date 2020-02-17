BitGuild PLAT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $13,902.00 and $14.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.08 or 0.02786487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00229558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00041804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00143142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

