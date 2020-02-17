bitUSD (BITUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.36 Million

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00010460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $73.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.02736075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00228214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00141069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021563 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,312,820 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.