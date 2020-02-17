Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-$2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-$1.214 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.97-2.06 EPS.

NYSE BKI traded up $4.39 on Friday, reaching $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,960 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $74.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Black Knight to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

