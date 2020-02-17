Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-$2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-$1.214 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.97-2.06 EPS.
NYSE BKI traded up $4.39 on Friday, reaching $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,960 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $74.78.
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Black Knight Company Profile
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
