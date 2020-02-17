Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $40.03. 1,094,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $98,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

