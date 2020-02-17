Blockparty (BOXX Token) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (BOXX)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network and UPbit. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a market cap of $168,540.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.03234059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00155152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official website is www.goblockparty.com . Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Trading

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

