Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $66.98 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $363,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,243 shares of company stock worth $1,256,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

