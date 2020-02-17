Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a target price (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $66.98 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $76.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,243 shares of company stock worth $1,256,140 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,147,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after buying an additional 710,147 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after buying an additional 549,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,024,000 after buying an additional 41,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.