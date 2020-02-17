BMO Capital Markets Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$28.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hydro One from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hydro One from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. CSFB cut shares of Hydro One from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.46.
Shares of TSE:H opened at C$29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -126.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$20.02 and a 1-year high of C$29.43.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
