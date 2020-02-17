BMO Capital Markets Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$28.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hydro One from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hydro One from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. CSFB cut shares of Hydro One from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.46.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -126.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$20.02 and a 1-year high of C$29.43.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

