Bottos Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Bottos has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $564,363.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io, CoinEgg and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00049478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00481006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.60 or 0.06375284 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00066608 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029221 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005174 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009990 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, BigONE, Bit-Z, LBank, IDEX, OTCBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

