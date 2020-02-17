BQT (BQTX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84,837.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One BQT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Over the last week, BQT has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. BQT has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $84,837.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00492177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $606.33 or 0.06292583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00066866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028160 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005285 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQTX is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,217,475 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

