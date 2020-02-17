Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.97-2.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.305-32.305 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on BRDCY. Citigroup cut Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgestone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

BRDCY opened at $17.57 on Monday. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

