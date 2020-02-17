Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brightsphere Investment Group’s earnings. Brightsphere Investment Group reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brightsphere Investment Group.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

