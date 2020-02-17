Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 794,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $20.64. 2,537,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,597. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $605,250. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

