Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 231,146 shares of company stock worth $71,683,526 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.87. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

