Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.41. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2,926.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 200,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.