Brokerages Anticipate Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.24). Gain Capital posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gain Capital.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 201,686 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 77,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 77,126 shares during the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCAP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 81,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,180. Gain Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gain Capital (GCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.