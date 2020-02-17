Brokerages Anticipate Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Graham an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 25,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. Graham has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $186.74 million, a PE ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.27%.

In other news, CEO James R. Lines bought 12,357 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $224,526.69. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 4,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $1,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 73,793 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 160,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Graham by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 718,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

